 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Valley man pleads not guilty of attempted murder
0 Comments

Rock Valley man pleads not guilty of attempted murder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley, Iowa, man accused of running over another man with his vehicle has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder and other charges.

Jaime Martinez Montiel, 39, entered his written plea Aug. 16 in Sioux County District Court to attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury. His trial was scheduled for Dec. 14.

Jaime Martinez Montiel

Martinez Montiel

According to court documents, Martinez Montiel struck another man who had stepped in front of his car during an argument on July 11 in the 1300 block of Main Street in Rock Valley. Martinez Montiel knocked Carlos Gutierrez Montelongo to the ground and then ran over him and drove away.

Martinez Montiel was located later at his apartment and admitted to police that he had struck Gutierrez Montelongo with his car, court documents said.

Gutierrez Montelongo was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News