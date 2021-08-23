Rock Valley man pleads not guilty of attempted murder

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley, Iowa, man accused of running over another man with his vehicle has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder and other charges.

Jaime Martinez Montiel, 39, entered his written plea Aug. 16 in Sioux County District Court to attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury. His trial was scheduled for Dec. 14.

According to court documents, Martinez Montiel struck another man who had stepped in front of his car during an argument on July 11 in the 1300 block of Main Street in Rock Valley. Martinez Montiel knocked Carlos Gutierrez Montelongo to the ground and then ran over him and drove away.

Martinez Montiel was located later at his apartment and admitted to police that he had struck Gutierrez Montelongo with his car, court documents said.

Gutierrez Montelongo was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

