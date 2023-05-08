ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man who sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

Joe Lee Kats, 45, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court in March to first-degree burglary with the intent to commit sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse as a habitual offender, an enhancement that increased the prison sentence for the charge to 15 years.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge Steven Andreasen ordered Kats to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life and serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

According to the Sioux County Attorney's Office, Kats was operating a bus to drive bar patrons home on Jan. 1, 2022. After dropping off the victim, Kats entered her home without her permission, had sex with her while she was incapacitated, then left. When the woman woke up, she realized she had been sexually assaulted and notified police.

Kats was arrested in May 2022, and his charges were enhanced because of his previous convictions for sexual abuse in 2005 and lascivious acts with a child in 1997.