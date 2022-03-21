Rogers' child porn case unlikely to go to trial

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach facing federal child pornography charges is awaiting a plea agreement offer, and his case is unlikely to go to trial, his lawyer said in a recent court filing.

In a motion to continue Nathan Rogers' trial, his attorney, Jim McGough, said Rogers is awaiting a written proposed plea agreement from federal prosecutors and would need time to read, review and sign it.

"This matter will not proceed to trial. The parties are working on getting this matter resolved," McGough wrote in his motion, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart approved McGough's motion and continued Rogers' trial from March 28 to May 2.

Rogers, 26, of South Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to single counts of production of child pornography and receipt of child pornography, charges that carry maximum prison sentences of 30 and 20 years, respectively.

Rogers is charged with taking video of sexual activity and receiving pornographic images from Oct. 11, 2020, through Feb. 20, 2021.

According to court documents, authorities who were reviewing contents of Rogers' cellphone during a sexual abuse complaint involving Rogers and a 15-year-old girl discovered photos and videos of him having sex with a second girl. The two also had sent each other nude photos of themselves on their phones.

Rogers also faces state charges for his alleged relationship with both girls.

He's charged in Dakota County District Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and single counts of tampering with a witness, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device. According to court documents, Rogers had sex with the second high school student numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16.

Rogers also is charged with first-degree sexual assault and child abuse in connection with the alleged assault of another 15-year-old girl at his home in December 2020. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Neither case is currently set for trial, and pretrial conferences are scheduled for April 19.

Rogers was fired from his job as an assistant football coach at South Sioux City High School on March 3, 2021, after the first girl reported the alleged assault to a school employee. Rogers was arrested later that month and remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail.

