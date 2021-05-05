Rogers makes first appearance in 2nd sex assault case

DAKOTA CITY -- An ex-South Sioux City High School coach appeared in court for the first time Wednesday to answer charges of sexually assaulting a second female high school student.

Nathan Rogers, 25, is charged in Dakota County Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device.

Judge Ed Matney set Rogers' bond at $1 million and scheduled his preliminary hearing for June 1.

Matney on Tuesday appointed the Nebraska Attorney General's Office to serve as a special prosecutor in the case. The appointment was requested by the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

Rogers was arrested April 28 after a 16-year-old girl told investigators she had begun a relationship with Rogers in 2019 when she was a South Sioux City High School freshman and the two had sex numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16 earlier this year. The two also exchanged nude photos of themselves on their cell phones, according to court documents.