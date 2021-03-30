Rogers ordered to remain in custody on sex assault charge

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student will remain in custody, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Nathan Rogers made his first appearance in Dakota County Court before Judge Edward Matney, who found there was probable cause to detain Rogers.

Matney continued Rogers' $1 million bond. Rogers may bond out of the Dakota County Jail by posting 10%, or $100,000. If he were to post bond and be released from jail, he would be required to wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 27 in Dakota County Court.

Rogers, 25, of South Sioux City, was arrested Friday on felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, who told police she had gone to Rogers' home in December to pick up a vaping pen he had obtained for her. She said Rogers pulled her onto a couch and held her down during the assault, which ended when she freed an arm and punched him. According to court documents, Rogers told investigators that the sex was consensual.