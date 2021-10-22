Rogers pleads not guilty to child porn charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach pleaded not guilty Friday to federal child pornography charges.

Nathan Rogers, 26, of South Sioux City, entered his plea via video hearing in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Nebraska, to single counts of production of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

Trial was scheduled for Dec. 20.

Indicted Wednesday, Rogers is charged with taking video of sexual activity and receiving pornographic images from Oct. 11, 2020, through Feb. 20.

According to court documents, authorities who were reviewing contents of Rogers' cellphone during a sexual abuse complaint involving Rogers and a 15-year-old girl discovered photos and videos of him having sex with a second girl. The two also had sent each other nude photos of themselves on their phones.

Rogers is charged in Dakota County District Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device. According to court documents, Rogers had sex with the high school student numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16 earlier this year.

Rogers also is charged in Dakota County with first-degree sexual assault and child abuse in connection with an alleged assault of another 15-year-old girl at his home in December. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 9.

Rogers was fired from his job as an assistant football coach at South Sioux City High School on March 3 after the girl reported the alleged assault to a school employee. He was arrested March 26 and remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail.

