Rogers waives preliminary hearing in sex assault case
Rogers waives preliminary hearing in sex assault case

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and now will face charges in district court.

Nathan Rogers' attorney, Douglas Stratton, of Norfolk, Nebraska, on Monday filed a written waiver of preliminary hearing in Dakota County Court. The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

Nathan Rogers mugshot

Rogers

Rogers now will be bound over to Dakota County District Court, where an arraignment will be scheduled.

Rogers, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. Rogers remains free on bond after posting $100,000 of his $1 million bond earlier this month. He is required to wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds.

Rogers is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, who told police she had gone to Rogers' home in December to pick up a vaping pen he had obtained for her. She said Rogers pulled her onto a couch and held her down during the assault, which ended when she freed an arm and punched him. According to court documents, Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.

The girl reported the incident to a South Sioux City High School staff member on March 3, and Rogers' employment with the school district ended that same day. School officials have said they can not say if he resigned or was fired. Rogers had served as the football team's receivers and defensive backs coach.

Rogers was an all-state football and basketball player at South Sioux City before his graduation in 2013. He played football at Wayne State College and recently was a receiver with the Sioux Falls Storm indoor football team.

