Rogers waives preliminary hearing in sex assault case

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and now will face charges in district court.

Nathan Rogers' attorney, Douglas Stratton, of Norfolk, Nebraska, on Monday filed a written waiver of preliminary hearing in Dakota County Court. The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

Rogers now will be bound over to Dakota County District Court, where an arraignment will be scheduled.

Rogers, 25, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. Rogers remains free on bond after posting $100,000 of his $1 million bond earlier this month. He is required to wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds.

Rogers is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, who told police she had gone to Rogers' home in December to pick up a vaping pen he had obtained for her. She said Rogers pulled her onto a couch and held her down during the assault, which ended when she freed an arm and punched him. According to court documents, Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual.