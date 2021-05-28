Rogers waives preliminary hearing in sex assault case

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and now will face charges in district court.

Nathan Rogers, 25, is charged in Dakota County Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device.

After Thursday's waiver, Rogers now will be bound over to Dakota County District Court, where an arraignment will be scheduled.

He is charged with having sex with a high school student who told investigators she had begun a relationship with Rogers in 2019 when she was a South Sioux City High School freshman. According to court documents, the two had sex numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16 earlier this year. The two also exchanged nude photos of themselves on their cell phones.

Investigators became aware of the relationship after discovering photos and videos on Rogers' cell phone while reviewing its contents during their investigation into the alleged assault of another girl.