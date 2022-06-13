Rossie man charged with sexual abuse of minor

The Clay County Sheriff's Office received a sexual abuse report in December from a girl who said that Stacy Baas had abused her in 2016, when she was under age 10.

According to court documents, the girl was interviewed at the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City and said that Baas would ask her to tickle him and point to his crotch. The girl said she would touch him while his pants and underwear were around his ankles.