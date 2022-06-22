Rossie man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Rossie, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact with a girl approximately six years ago.

Stacy Baas, 56, entered his written plea Wednesday in Clay County District Court to single counts of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office received a report in December from a girl who said Baas had abused her in 2016, when she was under age 10.

According to court documents, the girl said Baas would ask her to tickle him and point to his crotch. The girl said she would touch him there while his pants and underwear were around his ankles.

