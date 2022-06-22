 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rossie man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

  • 0

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Rossie, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact with a girl approximately six years ago.

Stacy Baas, 56, entered his written plea Wednesday in Clay County District Court to single counts of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child.

Stacy Baas

Baas

The Clay County Sheriff's Office received a report in December from a girl who said Baas had abused her in 2016, when she was under age 10.

According to court documents, the girl said Baas would ask her to tickle him and point to his crotch. The girl said she would touch him there while his pants and underwear were around his ankles.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria under threat due to climate change as tidal surges sweep away homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News