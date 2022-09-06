Royal man arrested after barricading himself in home

ROYAL, Iowa -- A Royal man wanted on a federal arrest warrant was taken into custody Friday after barricading himself inside his home.

Clay County Sheriff's deputies located Timothy Steinbeck at 4 p.m. at his home, but he fled inside before they could make contact with him and barricaded himself inside. The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team was called to assist with his removal. After several attempts to make contact with Steinbeck, officers released a chemical agent into the house, and he exited and was arrested at 10:43 p.m.

Steinbeck, 46, was taken to Spencer Hospital for evaluation before he was placed in custody in the Clay County Jail, where he remained until Tuesday, when the U.S. Marshals Service took custody of him.

A federal grand jury indicted Steinbeck Aug. 10 with five charges related to the sale of methamphetamine from August 2021 through June. Steinbeck pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.