Rural Whiting, Iowa, man charged with murder in Monday fatal shooting in Luton, Iowa

LUTON, Iowa -- A rural Whiting, Iowa, man was charged with second-degree murder, related to an incident that occurred in rural Luton, Iowa, Monday afternoon.
At around 1:32 p.m. Monday, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office deputies received 911 calls of a shooting in the 1900 block of 250th Street, in Luton. A caller also said the suspect was westbound on 250th Street, heading toward Highway 75 in a red Volkswagen.
Arriving at the scene, investigators discovered a male and a female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence.
The female was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Her name is not being released at this time.
The male victim, Russell Landon Mohr, 40, of rural Mapleton, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner, in Ankeny, for an autopsy.
Marvin Lynn Hildreth Jr., 20, was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop on Highway 141, just west of Highway 75, less than a half-hour later. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.
In addition to second-degree murder, Hildreth was charged with going armed with intent, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said during a Tuesday morning news conference.
Hildreth had previously been charged in an assault and shots-fired incident that occurred in Onawa, Iowa, in June 2020.
Sheehan is asking the public to assist investigators with information on the case by calling 712-224-3333.
"Anyone with a Ring doorbell camera or surveillance camera footage can also contact us by leaving a voice message," he said.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, Salix Fire and Rescue, the Monona County Sheriff's Office and the Woodbury County Attorney's Office in this investigation.