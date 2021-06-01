Rural Whiting, Iowa, man charged with murder in Monday fatal shooting in Luton, Iowa

LUTON, Iowa -- A rural Whiting, Iowa, man was charged with second-degree murder, related to an incident that occurred in rural Luton, Iowa, Monday afternoon.

At around 1:32 p.m. Monday, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office deputies received 911 calls of a shooting in the 1900 block of 250th Street, in Luton. A caller also said the suspect was westbound on 250th Street, heading toward Highway 75 in a red Volkswagen.

Arriving at the scene, investigators discovered a male and a female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence.

The female was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Her name is not being released at this time.

The male victim, Russell Landon Mohr, 40, of rural Mapleton, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner, in Ankeny, for an autopsy.

Marvin Lynn Hildreth Jr., 20, was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop on Highway 141, just west of Highway 75, less than a half-hour later. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.