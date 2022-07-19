RV dealer pleads not guilty to 50 fraud-related charges

DAKOTA CITY -- A second co-owner of a South Sioux City RV sales company has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges related to fraudulent sales practices.

Shara Bras, 56, who owns Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive, with her husband, Douglas Bras, have been charged with a pattern of defrauding customers, using sales proceeds to pay their own bills and not issuing vehicle titles.

Shara Bras entered her pleas Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to 50 charges: 23 counts of theft by deception, 15 counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, three counts each of violation of the Motor Vehicle Certificate of Title Act, knowing and intentional abuse of a senior adult and issuing a bad check and single counts of conspiracy, aiding consummation of a felony and theft by unlawful taking.

Douglas Bras, 62, has pleaded not guilty to 13 fraud-related charges and faces an additional 37 charges in a second case. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 26.

The two, who live in Hinton, Iowa, are accused of selling campers on consignment but not paying the owner or the owner's bank, never informing the owners the campers had been sold and failing to produce a title to the campers to the buyers.

According to court documents, buyers and sellers of more than a dozen campers or RVs have reported to police that they have received checks for insufficient funds after their campers were sold. Some said they didn't receive their title or payment until several weeks or months after the purchase was made. Customers also reported paying Fremont RV for items that were never ordered and received.