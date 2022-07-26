RV dealer pleads not guilty to fraud charges

DAKOTA CITY — A South Sioux City RV sales company co-owner who already faced 13 charges related to fraudulent sales practices has pleaded not guilty to 37 more.

Douglas Bras, 62, waived a personal appearance in court and on Monday filed a written plea in Dakota County District Court to 18 counts of theft by deception, 10 counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, three counts of knowing and intentional abuse of a senior adult, two counts of issuing a bad check and single counts of conspiracy, aiding consummation of a felony, theft by unlawful taking and second-degree forgery.

He previously pleaded not guilty to 13 other fraud-related charges.

Bras co-owns Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive, with his wife, Shara Bras. The two are accused of a pattern of defrauding customers, using sales proceeds to pay their own bills and not issuing vehicle titles.

Shara Bras, 56, has pleaded not guilty to 50 charges that are similar to those her husband faces.

The two, who live in Hinton, Iowa, are accused of selling campers on consignment but not paying the owner or the owner's bank, never informing the owners the campers had been sold and failing to produce a title to the campers to the buyers.

According to court documents, buyers and sellers of more than a dozen campers or RVs have reported to police that they have received checks for insufficient funds after their campers were sold. Some said they didn't receive their title or payment until several weeks or months after the purchase was made. Customers also reported paying Fremont RV for items that were never ordered and received.