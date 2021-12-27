Sac City woman arrested on suspicion of selling meth in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sac City, Iowa, woman was arrested in Storm Lake on suspicion of selling methamphetamine.

Storm Lake Police stopped a vehicle at Eighth Street and Lake Avenue at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for an equipment violation. After identifying the driver as Leticia Hightower, police found an active arrest warrant for escape from custody from Cerro Gordo County.

A K9 unit was brought to the scene and indicated the presence of narcotics in Hightower's vehicle. Police searching the vehicle found 15 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hightower, 43, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of third-offense possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bond pending extradition to Cerro Gordo County.

