 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sac City woman charged with passing fake $100 bill in Storm Lake

  • 0
money cash transaction buy sell istock file photo
iStock

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sac City, Iowa, woman has been charged with passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Storm Lake business.

Mary Francis, 44, was arrested Friday on one count of forgery, a Class D felony. She is accused of paying for items with a fake $100 bill at Goodwill, 229 W. Milwaukee Ave., on Oct. 7.

Storm Lake Police officers received the report of the fake cash on Tuesday. Using surveillance video and help from the public, officers identified Francis as the suspect.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers quit in Hong Kong over focus on patriotism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News