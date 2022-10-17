Sac City woman charged with passing fake $100 bill in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sac City, Iowa, woman has been charged with passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Storm Lake business.
Mary Francis, 44, was arrested Friday on one count of forgery, a Class D felony. She is accused of paying for items with a fake $100 bill at Goodwill, 229 W. Milwaukee Ave., on Oct. 7.
Storm Lake Police officers received the report of the fake cash on Tuesday. Using surveillance video and help from the public, officers identified Francis as the suspect.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.