Sac County attempted murder case dismissed

SAC CITY, Iowa -- An attempted murder case against a Storm Lake, Iowa, man has been dismissed, but prosecutors intend to refile charges once he's paroled from prison.

District Judge Kurt Stoebe on Tuesday dismissed attempted murder and willful injury charges against Dalton Goodman after Sac County Attorney Ben Smith sought the dismissal. Theft charges in two other cases also were dropped.

Goodman, 26, was charged with the Dec. 23, 2019, stabbing of Andrew Corderman in the back during an altercation at a house in the 500 block of South 13th Street in Sac City. Corderman was hospitalized with a punctured lung. Goodman pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial earlier this month. His attorney had filed notice that Goodman would claim self-defense as a defense.

Smith filed a motion to dismiss the case, due in part to Goodman's March 29 sentencing to a 10-year prison sentence on drug charges in Clay County. Smith said in his motion to dismiss that Goodman had backed out of an agreement to plead guilty in the Sac County cases and said he would only plead guilty if Smith reduced the charges further.

Smith said he had no intention to reduce the charge and doubted Goodman would plead guilty anyway.

Because Goodman is now in prison, transporting him to Sac County for depositions and other hearings in the three Sac County cases would cost several thousand dollars. Smith said in his motion to dismiss that the Iowa Department of Corrections said Goodman is likely to be paroled in June, possibly sooner. Smith said it was more economical to dismiss the charges now, then refile them once Goodman is paroled.

