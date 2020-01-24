Sac County man charged with attempted murder after Thursday night stabbing

LYTTON, Iowa -- A Lytton man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident near a residence there.

According to a press release from the Sac County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:33 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office responded to a reported stabbing victim found found at Essentia Protein Solutions in Lytton.

Luke Clark, 47, an employee of the plant who was not working at the time, walked into the office area and used a radio to ask someone to help him. When staffers arrived, they found Clark had been stabbed at least twice. He was transported to Loring Hospital, then later to a Sioux City hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Clark identified his assailant a David Littlefield, 57, of Lytton. Authorities found Littlefield at his home in the 200 block of Oak Street in Lytton a short time later.

A search warrant was served on the house and bloodied clothing and a knife "with what appears to be blood on it" were found.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred in the front yard of a residence in the 600 block of Railway Street in Lytton. After he was stabbed, Clark walked several blocks to the Essentia Protein plant.