Sac County man charged with enticing juvenile female

SIOUX CITY -- A Sac County man has been charged in federal court with enticing a girl under age 13 to his apartment and having sex with her.

A complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Nathan Landrum, 39, of Carnarvon, with one count of coercion or enticement of a female. The complaint has been sealed.

Sac County Sheriff's deputies arrested Landrum April 30 after learning that the girl had been found locked in Landrum's apartment in Carnarvon.

The girl told authorities that Landrum had friended her on Facebook and was sending her sexual messages.

According to a complaint filed in Sac County District Court, the girl had left her home and met with Landrum. The two had sex in his apartment just before the girl's mother arrived, authorities said.

Landrum was charged in Sac County with third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of enticing a minor. Sac County Attorney Ben Smith on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the charges because Landrum has been charged in federal court.

