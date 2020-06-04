You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sac County man charged with enticing juvenile female
View Comments

Sac County man charged with enticing juvenile female

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sac County man has been charged in federal court with enticing a girl under age 13 to his apartment and having sex with her.

A complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Nathan Landrum, 39, of Carnarvon, with one count of coercion or enticement of a female. The complaint has been sealed.

Nathan Landrum mug

Landrum

Sac County Sheriff's deputies arrested Landrum April 30 after learning that the girl had been found locked in Landrum's apartment in Carnarvon.

The girl told authorities that Landrum had friended her on Facebook and was sending her sexual messages.

According to a complaint filed in Sac County District Court, the girl had left her home and met with Landrum. The two had sex in his apartment just before the girl's mother arrived, authorities said.

Landrum was charged in Sac County with third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of enticing a minor. Sac County Attorney Ben Smith on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the charges because Landrum has been charged in federal court.

Report recommends Onawa teen be tried for murder, sex abuse as adult
Storm Lake man accused of sexually abusing juvenile
Man charged with manslaughter for Winnebago woman's death
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+27 
+27 
Angel Gerardo Castillo-Martinez
+27 
+27 
Jesse Earl Dowty
+27 
+27 
Jeffrey Lee Frazier
+27 
+27 
Gabriel James Freemont
+27 
+27 
Travis Jonathan Geigle
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News