Sac County man pleads guilty to enticing minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Carnarvon, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to enticing a 12-year-old girl to his apartment and having sex with her.

Nathan Landrum, 40, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of enticement of a minor. He faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years and a possible maximum of life. A sentencing date has not been set.

Landrum admitted that in April, he used Facebook Messenger to contact the girl and convince her to come to his apartment in Carnarvon.

Sac County Sheriff's deputies arrested Landrum April 30 after learning that the girl had been found locked in the apartment. The girl told authorities that Landrum had sent her sexual messages.

According to a complaint filed in Sac County District Court, the girl had left her home and met with Landrum. The two had sex in his apartment just before the girl's mother arrived, authorities said.

Landrum initially was charged in Sac County with third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of enticing a minor. The charges were dismissed after his federal indictment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.