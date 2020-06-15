You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sac County man pleads not guilty to enticing minor
View Comments

Sac County man pleads not guilty to enticing minor

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Carnarvon, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to enticing a girl under age 13 to his apartment and having sex with her.

Nathan Landrum, 39, waived his personal appearance and entered his plea in writing Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of coercion or enticement of a female.

Nathan Landrum mug

Landrum

Sac County Sheriff's deputies arrested Landrum April 30 after learning that the girl had been found locked in Landrum's apartment in Carnarvon.

The girl told authorities that Landrum had friended her on Facebook and was sending her sexual messages.

According to a complaint filed in Sac County District Court, the girl had left her home and met with Landrum. The two had sex in his apartment just before the girl's mother arrived, authorities said.

Landrum initially was charged in Sac County District Court with third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of enticing a minor. The charges were dismissed after his federal indictment.

Sioux City man charged with trying to kill informant
Latest Woodbury County court report
Onawa teen wants murder, sex abuse trials moved from Monona County
Sioux County settles jail lawsuits for $100,000

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+27 
+27 
Angel Gerardo Castillo-Martinez
+27 
+27 
Jesse Earl Dowty
+27 
+27 
Jeffrey Lee Frazier
+27 
+27 
Gabriel James Freemont
+27 
+27 
Travis Jonathan Geigle
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News