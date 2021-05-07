Sac County man sentenced to prison for enticing minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Carnarvon, Iowa, man was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison for enticing a 12-year-old girl to come to his home and have sex with him.

Nathan Landrum, 40, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of enticement of a minor.

Landrum used a social media site to contact the girl and convince her to come to his apartment in Carnarvon. Sac County Sheriff's deputies arrested Landrum April 30, 2020, after learning that the girl had been found locked in the apartment. The girl told authorities that Landrum had sent her sexual messages.

According to court documents, the girl had left her home and met with Landrum. The two had sex in his apartment just before the girl's mother arrived, authorities said.

Landrum initially was charged in Sac County with third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of enticing a minor. The charges were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.

