SIOUX CITY -- A Sanborn, Iowa, woman was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Jamie Williams, 33, had pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Williams sold more than 6 pounds of meth from 2015 through January 2018 from her home, which was within 1,000 feet of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Middle School. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at her home in January 2018 and seized more than 120 grams of meth from her purse.