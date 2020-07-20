SB-L school district files another legal challenge to Woodbury County road funding

County board president Matthew Ung said Tuesday he had not seen the petition and, to his knowledge, the county had not yet been served with a copy of it. He said he was surprised with the school district's renewed legal action.

"Right now they're standing in the way of a substantial infrastructure project in the county," Ung said.

The school district filed a petition in January asking a judge to strike down the county board's Dec. 17 adoption of a bond resolution and void the board's action to use tax increment revenues to finance the project. The district said that the county acted improperly when approving the bond resolution and also failed to meet other requirements. The funding mechanism also should have been subject to a public bond election, the district said.

That case is scheduled for trial in January.