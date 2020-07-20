SB-L school district files another legal challenge to Woodbury County road funding

SIOUX CITY -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district has renewed its claim that Woodbury County's plan for funding $10 million in improvements to gravel roads is illegal.
The school district last week filed a second petition in which it asks that a judge annul the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors' actions to use tax increment financing. The lawsuit is similar to one filed earlier this year after the board had adopted a bond resolution to buy the gravel.
The county had amended the roads plan in an effort to appease the district's objections that led to the initial lawsuit by specifying which rural streets will be included and traffic counts showing why they should be on the improvement list. The county board approved the plan on July 7 and voted to issue the $10 million in bonds to fund the project.
The school district responded with its latest petition, filed July 13 in Woodbury District Court. In it, the district said the amended area does not meet the definition of an economic development area and, because of that, the rural roads project does not constitute an urban renewal project and the board can't legally issue bonds.
County board president Matthew Ung said Tuesday he had not seen the petition and, to his knowledge, the county had not yet been served with a copy of it. He said he was surprised with the school district's renewed legal action.
"Right now they're standing in the way of a substantial infrastructure project in the county," Ung said.
The school district filed a petition in January asking a judge to strike down the county board's Dec. 17 adoption of a bond resolution and void the board's action to use tax increment revenues to finance the project. The district said that the county acted improperly when approving the bond resolution and also failed to meet other requirements. The funding mechanism also should have been subject to a public bond election, the district said.
That case is scheduled for trial in January.
The county intends to use the $10 million to buy an estimated 2 million tons of gravel that would be applied to nearly 800 miles of roads in the next five years. Rural residents have raised concerns about the condition of county roads, saying that the gravel layer on many of them is too thin to support heavy agricultural equipment and they become sloppy in wet weather.
To repay the bonds, the county would use tax-increment financing generated from property included in the Grow Woodbury Urban Renewal Area that includes a large portion of the SB-L school district. The so-called TIF funding is used by governments to divert increased property taxes from new construction to pay off money borrowed by issuing bonds to pay for public improvements that spur economic development.
Woodbury County established the urban renewal area in 2010. The area has been expanded since then, including a 2013 addition that included CF Industries' $2 billion expansion in the Port Neal Industrial area. CF's expansion, completed in 2016, has significantly increased the school district's property valuation base and potential for TIF funds generated within the urban renewal area.
SB-L district representatives have said at previous county board meetings that it is not equitable to spend money generated from an urban renewal area that covers only a portion of the county to fund countywide improvements.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.