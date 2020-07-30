Schaller man charged with COVID-19 related fraud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Schaller, Iowa, man has been charged with receiving $19,000 in unemployment insurance benefits as part of what federal authorities believe is a criminal organization that has infiltrated state unemployment claim systems to collect payments using stolen identities.

A complaint unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Alvin Rex, 61, with one count of mail fraud. He was released on bond Thursday and faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Rex is charged with receiving unemployment payments in the names of other people from Arizona and Massachusetts. The payments were deposited into a Storm Lake, Iowa, bank account, and Rex then made cash withdrawals and mailed the money to a Maryland address and others that he was given by a person with whom he said he has an online romantic relationship. According to the complaint, federal authorities said they believe Rex is acting as a "money mule" for a larger criminal organization.

According to the complaint, Rex told an FBI agent investigating the case he has not met in person or spoken on the phone with the individual, but believes the cash he is mailing will ultimately reach the individual in Cairo, Egypt, where he believes the individual lives.