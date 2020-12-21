Schaller man pleads guilty to COVID-19 related fraud

SIOUX CITY -- A Schaller, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to receiving $19,000 in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alvin Rex, 61, entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of mail fraud.
Rex received unemployment payments in May and June in the names of Arizona and Massachusetts residents, plus the weekly $600 payments through the federal CARES Act, which provided emergency assistance to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An investigation found the funds deposited into a Storm Lake, Iowa, bank account, from which Rex made cash withdrawals and then mailed the money to a Maryland address and others that he was given by a person, whom he has never met but has said he has an online romantic relationship with.
According to court documents, federal authorities believe Rex is acting as a "money mule" for a larger criminal organization and that the money will ultimately reach Egypt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.