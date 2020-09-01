Schaller man pleads not guilty to COVID-19 related fraud

SIOUX CITY -- A Schaller, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to receiving $19,000 in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits paid to individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Alvin Rex, 61, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of mail fraud.
Rex is charged with receiving unemployment payments in May and June in the names of people from Arizona and Massachusetts, plus the weekly $600 payments through the federal CARES Act, which provided emergency assistance to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An investigation found the funds deposited into a Storm Lake, Iowa, bank account, from which Rex made cash withdrawals and mailed the money to a Maryland address and others that he was given by a person, whom he has never met but has said he has an online romantic relationship with.
According to court documents, federal authorities believe Rex is acting as a "money mule" for a larger criminal organization and that the money will ultimately reach Cairo, Egypt.
