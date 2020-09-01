Schaller man pleads not guilty to COVID-19 related fraud

Rex is charged with receiving unemployment payments in May and June in the names of people from Arizona and Massachusetts, plus the weekly $600 payments through the federal CARES Act, which provided emergency assistance to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An investigation found the funds deposited into a Storm Lake, Iowa, bank account, from which Rex made cash withdrawals and mailed the money to a Maryland address and others that he was given by a person, whom he has never met but has said he has an online romantic relationship with.