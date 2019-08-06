{{featured_button_text}}
District Court Judge Julie Schumacher

District Judge Julie Schumacher, of Schleswig, Iowa, has been named one of three finalists for a vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals. She is shown here in a February 2017 file photo.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SCHLESWIG, Iowa -- District Judge Julie Schumacher is one of three finalists to fill an Iowa Court of Appeals vacancy.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has 30 days from Monday's announcement to choose the replacement for Judge Gayle Vogel, who retired on July 1.

Schumacher, who lives in Schleswig, was named an associate district judge in the 3rd Judicial District in February 2013. She was appointed a district judge in January 2017. Prior to taking the bench, Schumacher was a private attorney for 20 years in Denison, Iowa, and also was an assistant city attorney and assistant Crawford County attorney.

Other finalists are Eighth District Judge Myron Gookin, of Fairfield, and Tim Gartin, an Ames attorney.

Schumacher was one of six finalists to fill two Court of Appeals vacancies earlier this year.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments