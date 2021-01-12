School district wants Woodbury County's road improvement plan funding voided

The board's actions were in accordance with powers the Legislature has given counties to pursue economic development, the county's attorney, Bill Miller, of Des Moines, said.

"The (school) district believes it should be in charge of determining where this tax revenue goes. At the end of the day, that decision belongs to the (county) board," Miller said. "All will benefit in the long run."

Woodbury County established the urban renewal area in 2010. The area has been expanded since then, including a 2013 addition that included CF Industries' $2 billion expansion in the Port Neal Industrial area. CF's expansion, completed in 2016, has significantly increased the SB-L school district's property valuation base and potential for TIF funds generated within the urban renewal area.

Deck told lawyers he hoped to issue his written ruling "in the not-too-distant future."

Nahra said if Deck were to rule in the county's favor, it would take two to four months to hire a crew to excavate and crush the gravel and begin building a stockpile. Depending on when the ruling is issued, Nahra said, gravel could be spread on some roads yet this year.