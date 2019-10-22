SIBLEY, Iowa -- The mother of a boy who was sexually abused by a Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District teacher has agreed to a $650,000 legal settlement with the school and three other Iowa school districts -- including Sioux City -- for not reporting the now-imprisoned teacher's improper contact with children.
The Sioux City Community School District, Sibley-Ocheyedan and Mediapolis Community School District have agreed to pay $180,000 each. The Akron-Westfield Community School District will pay $110,000.
The mother, referred to as C.A. in court documents in order to protect her and her son's identity, sued the Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux City and Mediapolis districts for negligence in 2017 in Osceola County District Court, claiming the districts all knew that Kyle Ewinger had improper contact with children while employed in those districts, but did not report his actions or alert other districts that later hired him. The Akron-Westfield district was added to the suit later.
"This young student suffered horrific acts that no person, especially a child, should ever have to endure," the mother's attorney, John M. Sandy, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, said in a released statement. "If the schools in this case had taken appropriate action with this predator, this life-altering assault would have been prevented. ... This settlement represents some accountability for that preventable failure. Schools are now on notice that they will be held accountable when they are more concerned about passing the trash and looking the other way than the safety of school children."
The mother's then-10-year-old son was found sleeping with Ewinger on an air mattress in a Sibley-Ocheyedan classroom in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2015. School officials later found a bottle of Viagra prescribed to Ewinger and personal lubricant in the classroom. Ewinger, who was the high school football coach and a middle school social studies teacher, was fired later that month.
Ewinger, 41, pleaded guilty in February to third-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He currently is serving a prison sentence of 55-85 years in Nebraska for having sexual contact with a young boy in Omaha in 2012-13.
Accusations of questionable behavior with students arose at Ewinger's previous teaching jobs.
While an elementary school teacher at Akron-Westfield from 2006-09, the lawsuit alleged, administrators were aware of accusations of inappropriate contact between Ewinger and young male students and instructed him not to email or call students about anything unrelated to school, take pictures of students or invite them to stay overnight at his home.
Ewinger served as head football coach at Sioux City West High School in 2010-11 and was an elementary school teacher from 2009-12 at Riverside and Crescent Park schools. He is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a Riverside student in 2010, when, according to the lawsuit, a student told a therapist that when he was a 9-year-old student at Riverside, Ewinger had put a pill in his ice cream. After ingesting the pill, the boy reported having hallucinations while Ewinger would lay with him while he slept.
Ewinger taught at Mediapolis, located in Des Moines County in southeast Iowa, from 2000 until November 2004, when he was released as part of a negotiated settlement because of an incident with a student. Part of that settlement included a "neutral letter of recommendation to future employers."
Administrators in each district, Sandy said, were aware of the allegations and failed to report them to future employers. Sioux City administrators, he said, failed to properly investigate the allegation made by the Riverside student.
Sioux City's settlement amount will be paid by its insurance carrier, EMC Insurance Companies, said the district's attorney, Doug Phillips. He declined further comment because the settlement has yet to be approved in court.
Superintendents at Akron-Westfield and Sibley-Ocheyedan did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Sandy said the settlement is a victory for parents and students across the state.
"We hope this settlement will bring awareness for the need for not only schools, but all institutions who work with children, to be transparent and aggressive in vetting who will be interacting with those most vulnerable in our society," Sandy said.