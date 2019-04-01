SCHLESWIG, Iowa -- District Judge Julie Schumacher is one of six finalists to fill two vacancies on the Iowa Court of Appeals.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has 30 days from Friday's announcement to make her appointments.
Schumacher was named an associate district judge in the 3rd Judicial District in February 2013. She was appointed a district judge in January 2017. Prior to taking the bench, Schumacher was a private attorney for 20 years in Denison, Iowa, and also was an assistant city attorney and assistant Crawford County attorney.
The two Court of Appeals vacancies occurred when Chief Judge David Danilson retired in January and Judge Christopher McDonald filled an Iowa Supreme Court vacancy in March.
Other finalists are District Judge Mary Chicchelly, of Cedar Rapids; Jean Dickson, of Bettendorf; District Judge Myron Gookin, of Fairfield; District Judge David May, of Polk City; and Sharon Soorholtz Greer, of Marshalltown.