Scott County Attorney's Office rules officer's actions justified in fatal June 8 encounter in Davenport

The Scott County Attorney's Office has decided that Davenport police officer Michael Catton's actions were justified during a June 8 encounter that left Jason James Morales, 45, of Davenport, dead.

At 12:48 a.m. June 8, at least one uniformed officer responded to the Casey’s Convenience Store, 1691 W. 53rd St., Davenport, to investigate a report of a suspicious person tampering with the air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to an initial news release from the Davenport Police Department. Once at the Casey's, the officer found a man and determined he was wanted on warrants. A confrontation began, and both fired shots. The man was hit by gunfire and later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The officer was also injured but those injuries were not considered life threatening.

“The evidence in this case shows that the use of force by Officer Catton was justified and reasonable under the circumstances,” Caleb Copley, the senior assistant county attorney, said during a Thursday morning news conference about the shooting.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski was also present at the news conference.

He said Catton was still on administrative leave in the wake of the shooting.

“Officer Catton is doing well,” Sikorski said. “We’re looking after him as well as we can both emotionally and physically.”

Now that the county attorney’s review was complete, the department was going to finish its own internal review, the chief said.

“It’s a reminder of how dangerous this profession can be,” Sikorski said of the June 8 incident.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation of the incident then presented the evidence to the county attorney's office for review. The sheriff's office released the names of Catton and Morales in the days after the incident.

Copley verbally went over the findings at the conference. The presentation included footage from Catton’s body and squad cameras and a printed version of the narrative developed from the investigation.

Copley declined to provide details of the arrest warrant or of Morales’ criminal past.

Catton first met Morales in the Casey’s parking lot and Morales was with a motorcycle, according to the account. Morales told the officer he was having mechanical problems and a friend was coming to get him. A short time later, a truck pulled into the lot and Morales confirmed that as his ride.

Catton then told Morales there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Morales responded, “No! No! No!”

Then he ran from Catton, according to the account. As he fled, he pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Catton caught up with Morales and grabbed his forearm to prevent the gun from being pointed at him, the account states. The two struggled and during that struggle, Morales fired the gun.

The initial gunshot fired by Morales can best be heard in the dash camera from Catton’s squad, the report states.

The body camera recorded the pursuit, but was knocked off during the struggle, the account states. It fell into leaves and after that only the audio available from that camera.

During the struggle, Morales cursed at Catton and said he was not going, the report states. Catton told him to stop, then Morales in turn told him to stop.

As they continued to fight, Catton had one hand on Morales’ gun and was able to draw his own pistol, the report states. He shot Morales four times, with the final shot striking Morales in the head.

The first three shots did not stop Morales, who Catton said was still fighting him, but Morales fell to the ground after the fourth shot, the report states.

After Morales fell, Catton said into his radio that there had been shots fired.

An autopsy showed a gunshot wound to the head killed Morales, the report states. The other rounds did not hit any vital parts of his body.

A Taurus 9mm pistol was found at the scene, the report states. A spent round was in the chamber and had jammed the pistol.

There were also six rounds in the magazine, which meant the pistol was fully loaded.

Morales was a felon and was therefore prohibited from having firearms.

Catton’s pistol, a Glock-17, also used 9mm bullets, the report states. It had been fired four times.

The driver of the truck was later interviewed, the report states. She told officers she heard a loud disagreement between Catton and Morales, then saw Morales run.

She told investigators she saw Morales lift his shirt and pull a handgun from his waistband with his right hand.

She said Catton grabbed Morales, causing Morales to spin around and almost fall, the report states. As Morales turned, so did the pistol.

Catton yelled, “Don’t!” Then the pistol went off. She told investigators that she saw a muzzle flash.

She lost sight of them in the dark, but could hear Morales yelling and Catton saying, “Stop. Please don’t make me do this. Please stop.”

The driver said she then heard two different sets of gunshots and then couldn’t hear Morales anymore.

The investigation also found evidence that Morales had made statements in the past about attempting to kill himself by “suicide by cop” should he ever be faced with a return to prison.

Catton was not hit by gunfire but did suffer abrasions during the struggles, officials said during the conference.

A detailed play-by-play from the footage of Catton's body and dash cameras is available in the online version of this article.

This is a play-by-play of what can be seen and heard in the footage of Catton’s body camera and dash camera that was shown at Thursday’s conference.

– Catton arrives at the Casey’s and encounters Morales in the parking lot. During the conversation Morales identifies himself and tells Catton he is there because of mechanical problems with his motorcycle. The motorcycle is visible in the footage.

– As the two talk, the pickup truck pulls into the lot and Morales confirms that is the person he called.

– During the conversation, Catton checks on Morales’ name and birthday. Catton informs Morales he has an outstanding warrant.

– Morales says,“No! No! No!” As he says this, he turns from Catton and runs away across the parking lot. Catton chases Morales.

– In the body camera video, Morales’ right hand does appear to reach to his waistband and lift as if removing something, but it’s not clear. A gun is not clearly visible and during the extent of the recording, Morales cannot be seen pointing a firearm at Catton.

– On the dash camera, Morales is visible running toward the walled enclosure with Catton right behind. They near the dark area behind a walled enclosure on the end of the parking lot and Catton reaches out to grab Morales, then they disappear from view.

– The truck that came for Morales is visible in the frame, with the driver’s side window in a position for the driver to have seen the struggle.

– As this happens, Catton’s police dog, in the squad, barks. As the dog stops barking there is a loud bang. There is a pause, then two more bangs, another pause, a fourth bang a final pause then a fifth.

– In the same moment on Catton’s body camera, Morales reaches the dark area behind the walled enclosure with Catton on his heels. Then the footage gets very shaky, sometimes going dark. At one point Catton appears to be on the ground, then the camera goes dark and there is no further footage from the body camera.

– The initial loud bang heard on the dash camera after the dog barks is not heard on the body camera.

– The bodycam audio, however, continues. Morales curses at the officer. At another point he says, “I don’t want to do this. I am not going, dude. I am not F------ going.”

– Catton tells Morales to stop and Morales says “No!” then curses again, then “You stop, motherf—--.”

Then there is a loud bang, a scream or groan, another bang, a second scream or groan, then a third bang. There is another scream or groan, then Morales gasps “motherf—--.” Then there is a final bang.

– Then Catton can be heard gasping as he calls “shots fired” on his radio.

