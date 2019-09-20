SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department made three arrests Thursday and seized large amounts of marijuana, cash and guns in connection with an ongoing investigation.
According to a press release from the Police Department, after a weeks--long investigation into a Sioux City residence suspected of distributing marijuana, the Sioux City Police Department obtained warrants for three homes, where they seized marijuana, weapons and cash.
Date booked: 9/16/2019. Charges: criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $2,600.
Officers seized 63 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and $17,000. Detectives charged 37-year-old Daniel James Johnson, 38-year-old Cory L. Krotz and 44-year-old Tammi J. Tonjum, all of Sioux City, with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and drug tax stamp violations in connection with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
