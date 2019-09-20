{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department made three arrests Thursday and seized large amounts of marijuana, cash and guns in connection with an ongoing investigation. 

According to a press release from the Police Department, after a weeks--long investigation into a Sioux City residence suspected of distributing marijuana, the Sioux City Police Department obtained warrants for three homes, where they seized marijuana, weapons and cash. 

Officers seized 63 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and $17,000. Detectives charged 37-year-old Daniel James Johnson, 38-year-old Cory L. Krotz and 44-year-old Tammi J. Tonjum, all of Sioux City, with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and drug tax stamp violations in connection with the investigation. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

