SCPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Pierce Street

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Pierce Street in the wee hours Sunday morning, leaving four people injured.

At around 3:24 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to an after-hours club at 427 Pierce St. for a shots fired call, according to a press release from the department. On arrival, officers found a male suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body and provided first aid.

The unidentified male was taken to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

At around 3:45 a.m., Sioux City Police received "multiple phone calls" that additional shooting victims had arrived at local hospitals. The other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

The four victims have "provided limited cooperation with investigators," Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure wrote in an email Sunday.

Early information indicates that the suspect, who has not been identified, "was targeting someone at the club when they fired the shots and was not targeting people indiscriminately," McClure wrote. It was unclear if any of the victims were actually the intended target of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information to share can call 712-258-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at siouxcitypolice.com/crimestoppers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.