SCPD investigating fight, shots fired incident at Casselman Street party Saturday night
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a "large fight" and shots-fired incident that was reported Saturday night at a party on Casselman Street. 

At around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a "large fight and shots being fired from what had been a large party" at 3021 Casselman St., according to an emailed description of the incident from Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure. 

When officers arrived, they found evidence of shots being fired, but most of the people who were there had fled. No one reported being injured in the shooting. 

No charges have been filed and an investigation is ongoing. More information on the incident may come available Monday. 

