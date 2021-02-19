SCPD issued two verbal warnings for COVID policy violations in November, zero citations

SIOUX CITY -- Just two days after Gov. Kim Reynolds in mid-November issued emergency measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Sioux City leaders on Nov. 19 issued a stern warning to bars and restaurants: comply with the new restrictions or face fines and potentially the loss of their liquor licenses.
"All of us are facing an unprecedented time in our history and we ask that everyone cooperate to lessen the impact of the pandemic," the city said in a Nov. 19 news release. "We also ask the patrons of bars and restaurants to be respectful and to not violate the provisions placed on them. Failure to do so may impact their continued ability to operate.
"In cases where we cannot obtain voluntary compliance, the Sioux City Police Department will work with the Woodbury County Attorney, Iowa Alcohol Beverage Division, and Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to enforce all aspects of the proclamation."
Reynolds on Dec. 18 lifted some of the restrictions, including the requirement that bars close at 10 p.m., rather than the usual 2 a.m., and the limitation on indoor gatherings to 15 people.
While the restrictions were in place -- a period of nearly a month -- Sioux City police wrote no COVID-related citations to a bar or restaurant and issued only two verbal warnings, according to a Journal analysis.
Mayor Bob Scott said he was not surprised by this outcome. In an interview this week, he reiterated his point in November -- that a flurry of citations was not going to happen, nor was that the city's goal.
"The state wasn't enforcing that, so there was no reason to believe that our officers were going to, unless it was pretty flagrant in a bar or restaurant setting, I don't know why they should," Scott told the Journal.
The Iowa's Alcoholic Beverages Division did not appear any more aggressive in their enforcement of provisions of the governor's Nov. 16 order. Establishments in violation of the proclamation were liable to a civil penalty, though they were also entitled to a hearing on the matter.
But the only bars in Northwest Iowa that were ever cited by the division for COVID-19 policy violations were in the Iowa Great Lakes region. And all three cases occurred in late summer, before Reynolds' order in November. One of the three cases was dismissed.
In Sioux City, police issued verbal warnings to a pair of establishments on the weekend immediately after Reynolds issued her order in a prime-time television address. In both cases, the warnings appeared to be connected to the requirement that establishments close at 10 p.m.
At around 10:48 p.m. Nov. 20, police officers noticed people inside the Bien Phoung Pool Hall, 1511 Pierce St.
"An officer made contact with the manager and spoke to him about the proclamation and (said) that although the business does not have a liquor permit, the proclamation still applied to them," Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure wrote in an email to the Journal.
Roughly 24 hours later, at 10:52 p.m. Nov. 21, officers "received a report of a private party at the After Set, 414 W 17th St.," McClure wrote. The same as the previous night, officers informed the after-hours club's proprietor of the new rules.
Reynolds' orders also included a partial mask mandate for anyone in public indoors while within six feet of other people for at least 15 minutes. The governor lifted that provision earlier this month.