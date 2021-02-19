SCPD issued two verbal warnings for COVID policy violations in November, zero citations

Mayor Bob Scott said he was not surprised by this outcome. In an interview this week, he reiterated his point in November -- that a flurry of citations was not going to happen, nor was that the city's goal.

"The state wasn't enforcing that, so there was no reason to believe that our officers were going to, unless it was pretty flagrant in a bar or restaurant setting, I don't know why they should," Scott told the Journal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa's Alcoholic Beverages Division did not appear any more aggressive in their enforcement of provisions of the governor's Nov. 16 order. Establishments in violation of the proclamation were liable to a civil penalty, though they were also entitled to a hearing on the matter.

But the only bars in Northwest Iowa that were ever cited by the division for COVID-19 policy violations were in the Iowa Great Lakes region. And all three cases occurred in late summer, before Reynolds' order in November. One of the three cases was dismissed.

In Sioux City, police issued verbal warnings to a pair of establishments on the weekend immediately after Reynolds issued her order in a prime-time television address. In both cases, the warnings appeared to be connected to the requirement that establishments close at 10 p.m.