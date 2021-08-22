SCPD reports Sunday morning homicide in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has reported a homicide in Sioux City on Sunday morning.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email Sunday afternoon that the department responded to a report of a shooting at around 9:38 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 21st Street.

One person is deceased and another person is in custody, McClure wrote. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates.

