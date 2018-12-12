Try 1 month for 99¢
Armed robberies

In this surveillance video still, a suspect in one of three armed convenience store robberies in Sioux City can be seen. Anyone with information on these robberies is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department. 

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in a series of convenience store robberies in November. 

According to a notice on the department's website, the Casey's General Store at 4301 Stone Ave. was robbed twice in November, in addition to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501 Floyd Blvd. 

The suspect wore dark clothing and a black ski mask, and carried a gun similar in appearance to an AK-47. 

Anyone with information on these robberies is can anonymously call 712-258-TIPS. A cash reward may be available for a tip that leads to an arrest. 

