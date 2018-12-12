SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in a series of convenience store robberies in November.
According to a notice on the department's website, the Casey's General Store at 4301 Stone Ave. was robbed twice in November, in addition to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501 Floyd Blvd.
The suspect wore dark clothing and a black ski mask, and carried a gun similar in appearance to an AK-47.
Anyone with information on these robberies is can anonymously call 712-258-TIPS. A cash reward may be available for a tip that leads to an arrest.