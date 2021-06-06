SCPD seeking suspect in Saturday night shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is "considered armed and dangerous" and is being sought by law enforcement after a Saturday night shooting at a west side apartment complex.
At around 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the Hearthstone Apartments in the 2300 block of West 19th Street, for a reported shooting. Officers found a man suffering "multiple gunshot wounds" to the lower part of his body, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released a short time later.
Police identified the shooter as 22-year-old Corey Deonte Smith of Sioux City. Smith is considered armed and dangerous, according to the press release.
An investigation is ongoing.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
