STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Police officers found a homemade explosive device Wednesday while executing a search warrant at a Storm Lake home.

According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers entered a home at 725 Hickory Lane at 3:52 p.m. and observed drug paraphernalia in plan view of three people, who were in possession of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use.

They also found a homemade explosive device in the home's basement. The Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office determined the device did not pose a threat to area homes and removed it for safe disposal.

Two of the people in the home were arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge. Another was arrested on multiple warrants out of Buena Vista County and a misdemeanor drug charge.

