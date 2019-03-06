SIOUX CITY -- A former cashier at Sears was arrested Monday at the store after a monthslong theft of roughly $3,200 from the store.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Sandra L. Martinez, 39, of South Sioux City, was arrested Monday on charges of theft in the second degree, a felony.
She had worked at Sears between Jan. 4 and March 2. Her first theft, of $400, occurred the first day she worked, and her last theft, of $1,000, occurred the final day she worked. Her theft worked by putting money from the cash register into the store's green cashier bags, then later putting the money into the sleeve of her sweater.
In total, she stole money from the store approximately 10 times, to the tune of $3,200.
Martinez posted bond and was released from the Woodbury County Jail pending future court dates.