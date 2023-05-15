John Eddie Hanes III will not turn 20 until September, but he faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in an Iowa prison.

He is accused of being one of three men who shot and killed 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey on Feb. 24, 2021, in Davenport. He is charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence with no chance of probation or parole.

Hanes also faces the felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Not long after the doors of the Scott County Courthouse opened Monday morning, Hanes sat in Courtroom No. 3 while prosecutor Elizabeth O'Donell and defense attorney Beau Bergmann questioned some of the 54 people summoned for possible jury duty.

Hanes watched the proceedings with the lower half of his face covered by a black surgical mask. He communicated with Bergmann by responding to notes written on a yellow legal pad.

Jury selection continued Monday afternoon.

Hanes is not the first person who went to trial on the charges of first-degree murder and armed intimidation for the killing of Winfrey.

Chrystian Z. Smith, 19, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in February to a single count of attempted murder in relation to the teen’s death. His plea was part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, which initially charged him with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

District Court Judge Henry Latham sentenced Smith to up to 25 years in an Iowa prison on the attempted murder charge, according to court records. Smith must serve a minimum of six years before he could be eligible for parole or work release.

Smith faced a jury trial in the matter, which was conducted in November 2022, but the jury could not reach a verdict. A second trial was pending when he entered his plea.

Javon Combs, 21, of Davenport, also is charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He has yet to face trial on the charges.

In earlier court hearings related to the killing, police accused Smith, Hanes and Combs of being members of the Mad Max Gang or MMG, while Winfrey was a member of the Savage Life gang.

At the time of the shooting, the gangs had “shoot-on-sight” orders for each others’ members, according Davenport police Detective Jordan Sander, who testified during a preliminary hearing Javon Combs' case.

Sander had worked as a member of the Davenport Police Department's major crimes unit for six years at the time of the March, 2022, hearing. The unit investigates crimes like homicide and burglary, but "gang-related shootings take up a fairly decent amount" of the unit's time, Sander said in court.

At the preliminary hearing, Sander laid out how Winfrey's shooting unfolded. He said at about 4:22 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, officers went to the area of 13th and Farnam streets to investigate a report of gunfire. An initial investigation indicated three vehicles — a black four-door sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan — were chasing one another with shots fired from at least one of the vehicles, according to police.

Sander testified that Combs, Smith and Hanes were able to block the vehicle they were chasing, causing the vehicle in which Winfrey was riding to stop in the roadway, and that Combs and one of the other two men fired at Winfrey, striking him.

Officers located a scene and recovered spent shell casings but did not find anyone with injuries nor any damage to property during that first response.

Winfrey’s body was found the next day in a yard between houses in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.