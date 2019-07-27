Authorities seized 5 pounds of methamphetamine in a drug bust in the Sioux City area earlier this year. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Omaha Division reports that meth seizures in its five-state region, which includes Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, has increased 31 percent so far in 2019.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities in Sioux City and surrounding states are seizing more methamphetamine than they did a year ago.
Statistics from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Omaha Field Division show that the federal agency has seen a 31 percent increase in meth seizures in 2019 in the five-state area it covers.
In the year's first six months, 1,437 pounds of meth at an estimated value of $9 million has been seized in the Omaha division, which includes Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota. In all of 2018, officers took 1,639 pounds. Iowa alone has seen 375 pounds of meth -- 119 in one raid alone -- seized in the first six months of 2019, nearly matching the 382 pounds taken in all of 2018.
Through June 30, the DEA's Sioux City office had recorded seizure of 39.2 pounds, including one bust of 5 pounds. In the first six months of 2018, 20 pounds of meth were seized. A total of 91 pounds were seized in 2018.
The numbers confirm what Siouxland law enforcement officers already knew.
"For 20 years meth has been the primary drug of choice of abusers in our area. It's always been quite high in our area," said Sioux City Police Capt. Marti Reilly, investigations division captain.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew agreed with Reilly's assessment of local meth use. He's also noticed that arrests are yielding larger amounts of the drug.
"Quantities are far more than user amounts. We're talking pounds," Drew said.
An early day Sioux City streetcar which served Pearls and Jennings streets is shown in this undated photo. The signs on the streetcar are advertising a special sale on ladies trimmed hats at Davidson Bros. and the Parsons, Pelletiers' grocery store. The sign near the wheels of the streetcar reads "Sioux City Traction Co."
The increasing amounts indicate that more meth trafficking is taking place in Siouxland. With last fall's completion of the expansion of U.S. Highway 20 to four lanes across Iowa, Drew predicted that more meth and other illegal drugs will be moved through the area to Chicago and other major cities.
Long before U.S. 20's expansion, Interstate 29 was a well-established route for people transporting drugs to Siouxland and beyond.
"It is just staggering how many people are transporting drugs on our interstate system," Reilly said.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
SIOUX CITY -- Based on a rising number of drug users seeking treatment, methamphetamine use in Iowa is increasing, state public health officia…
Salter said federal legislation passed in 2005 that regulated over-the-counter sales of meth ingredients such as pseudoephedrine, which is commonly found in cold medications, put domestic meth producers out of business. Mexican cartels took advantage, producing meth of a higher quality and purity and smuggling it across the United States' southwestern border. Meth has become 71 percent cheaper since 2005, Salter said, fueling more demand for a drug that already was the top choice of drug users across the country.
The quantities of meth being seized in and around Sioux City, he said, indicate that the area is not a staging area, but rather home to mid-level traffickers who are getting drugs from a larger city.
Still, meth busts are trending toward larger amounts. A 5-pound bust earlier this year was by far one of the largest in the Sioux City area, where seizures of a pound or a pound and a half are typically considered large.
Salter said the number of meth cases the DEA's Omaha Division has forwarded to prosecutors so far this year has already surpassed last year's total. The number of cases, as well as meth seizures, could continue to climb. The DEA is hoping other law enforcement agencies step up interdiction efforts to track drug trafficking activities. He credited the Tri-State Drug Task Force with having had an impact in controlling meth activity in Siouxland.
"If you look at Sioux City compared to the rest of the country, it's under control," Salter said.
Formed in 1995, the task force, which includes DEA agents and state and local officers, tracks drug traffickers and other drug-related activities. An original member of the task force, Reilly said he believes it continues to do a good job of interdiction in the area. Sioux City police officers not on the task force also pursue dealers involved with moving quantities of drugs that don't warrant the attention of federal agents.
"We continue to try to use intelligence in the city to pursue lower-level cases that don't rise to the federal level," Reilly said.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local public safety news.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy