OMAHA -- Three people were sentenced Friday to prison terms ranging from 14 to 15 years for the beating and choking death of a Winnebago, Nebraska, man outside the Ho-Chunk Inc. offices.
Jeremiah Wolfe, 20, of Winnebago, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder, and his mother, Natasha Wolfe, 39, also of Winnebago, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Lawrencia Merrick, 22, of Winnebago, received a 15-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.
All had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Omaha to the April 23, 2017, death of William Redhorn Jr., 32.
The three had confronted Redhorn because they believed he appeared to be intoxicated and was trying to break into the Ho-Chunk headquarters in Winnebago when they saw him at around 4 a.m. As Redhorn approached their vehicle, Merrick and Jeremiah Wolfe got out, and a fight ensued.
Merrick admitted at her plea hearing that she repeatedly hit and kicked Redhorn in the head, face and body while Jeremiah Wolfe restrained him. Wolfe held Redhorn in a chokehold until he went limp and unconscious. Natasha Wolfe hit Redhorn in the face with a flashlight and encouraged Merrick to punch and kick him.
After Redhorn lost consciousness, the three left him lying in the grass near the building, where his body was discovered later that day. Natasha Wolfe allowed her son and Merrick to wash their blood-covered clothes at her home.
An autopsy determined Redhorn's cause of death was strangulation and that head trauma could have been a contributing factor. According to court documents, Jeremiah Wolfe and Merrick both told investigators they thought Redhorn was just unconscious and would "walk it off" after he woke up.