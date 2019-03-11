SIOUX CITY -- Three men were sentenced to federal prison Monday for stealing guns in central Iowa and returning to Sioux City with the intent to sell them.
Colton Novak, 27, and Tylor Boyd, 25, both of Sioux City, were sentenced to 50 months and 72 months in prison, respectively. Daniel Powell, 25, of Otho, Iowa, received a 99-month prison sentence. Their sentences varied, in part, because of their differing number of previous criminal convictions.
All three had previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.
The three also must jointly pay more than $87,000 in restitution to the victim and three insurance companies.
Novak, Boyd and Powell traveled on Feb. 3, 2018, from Woodbury County to Greene County, where they broke into a shop and took a gun safe containing guns, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash and other items. Once back in Sioux City, the three divided the stolen weapons among themselves, Matthew Lynam and Drew Johnson.
Boyd and Novak later traded one of the guns for methamphetamine and money and hid another gun at Novak's house.
Police recovered two of the other stolen guns on Feb. 7, when Powell and Lynam were pulled over in a traffic stop in Sioux City.
Lynam, 32, of Sioux City, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and awaits sentencing.
A jury in October found Johnson not guilty of the same charges.