Sergeant Bluff-Luton district wants Woodbury County's road improvement plan funding voided

"The board's actions subvert the state's urban renewal laws," the district's attorney, Sarah Franklin, of Des Moines, said Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court.

The county is using the tax increment revenues to fund its regular responsibility to maintain roads, she said. The hundreds of miles of roads in the plan should not be included in an economic development plan unless linked to a specific project such as construction of a shopping mall or other development.

Franklin asked District Judge Tod Deck to declare the board's actions illegal and void them.

The county intends to use the $10 million to excavate and crush an estimated 1.5 million tons of gravel from county land near Little Sioux Park at Correctionville. The board approved the project in response to rural residents, who have for years raised concerns about the condition of county roads, saying that the gravel layer on many of them is too thin to support heavy agricultural equipment and they become sloppy in wet weather.

County finance director Dennis Butler said the county has not borrowed the $10 million while waiting for the lawsuit to be resolved.