Sergeant Bluff man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Sergeant Bluff man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

police crime handcuffs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man has been arrested on suspicion of filing multiple fraudulent insurance claims seeking payments to which he was not entitled.

Jay Wickey, 64, was arrested Saturday on three counts of insurance fraud and three counts of forgery.

According to court documents, an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau revealed Wickey had falsely claimed his sons were in his vehicle and had suffered whiplash injuries during two separate minor traffic accidents in 2017. He later filed insurance claims seeking payment for his sons' chiropractor bills, though his sons were not in the vehicle at the time of either accident, according to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court.

Wickey is also accused of cashing three checks from GEICO totaling nearly $8,100 that he did not have permission to endorse or to cash. Those checks all were related to incidents that occurred in 2018.

