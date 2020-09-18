Sergeant Bluff man charged with sex abuse felonies in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man had been charged with felonies relating to a sex abuse case that occurred in Sioux City.
On April 28, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of sex abuse. A 12-year-old victim reported that she had conversations of a sexual nature on a social media account with an adult male, police said. The victim agreed to meet up with the man, who allegedly agreed to pay the victim in exchange for sex acts.
Following an investigation, Andrew D. Sanders, 28, was charged with sexual abuse in the third degree, lascivious acts, enticing away a child and soliciting prostitution.
Anyone with more information on this crime, or any other crime, can contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477 (TIPS).
