Sergeant Bluff man pleads not guilty to insurance fraud, forgery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man has pleaded not guilty to
filing fraudulent insurance claims seeking payments to which he was not entitled.
Jay Wickey, 64, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts each of insurance fraud and forgery.
According to court documents, Wickey falsely claimed his sons were in his vehicle and had suffered whiplash injuries during two separate minor traffic accidents in 2017. He later filed insurance claims seeking payment for his sons' chiropractor bills, though his sons were not in the vehicle at the time of either accident.
Wickey is also accused of cashing three checks from GEICO totaling nearly $8,100 that he did not have permission to endorse or to cash. Those checks were related to incidents that occurred in 2018.
