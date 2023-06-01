SIOUX CITY -- After receiving medical treatment in Omaha, a Sergeant Bluff shooting suspect is back in Woodbury County to face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Woodbury County Sherriff Chad Sheehan said in a statement that Raymond T. Rogers, 43, of Sergeant Bluff, was extradited from Douglas County, Nebraska, and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Thursday.

Rogers was hospitalized in Omaha with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shooting, which happened the evening of Feb. 24 at a residence in the 2100 block of Buchanan Ave. in Sergeant Bluff.

Ashley M. Rogers, 40, and Gerele E. Jones, 50, both of Sergeant Bluff, were the victims. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Ashley Rogers was hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in Woodbury County District Court, at 6:47 p.m. on Feb. 24, an "upset male party," believed to be Raymond Rogers, called the Woodbury County Communications Center and told a dispatcher, "People dead. People are dead." The complaint said a second person also called 911. That caller was "whispering into the phone saying they are going to kill them" and identified Rogers as the shooter.

When officers arrived at the residence, they saw broken glass from a sliding glass door on the south side and an axe inside the door.

They found three people in the living room, who were identified as Jones, Ashley Rogers and Raymond Rogers.

Jones had multiple gunshot wounds to his hand, chest and stomach area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ashley Rogers, who was on an ottoman and had multiple gunshot wounds, stated through labored breathing that Raymond Rogers shot her, according to the complaint. She was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment.

The complaint said Raymond Rogers, who was wearing a camouflage backpack containing ammunition and laying on the floor, appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound under his chin. His car was found in a driveway leading to the back of the residence and officers saw shoeprints in the snow from his car to the home's south sliding glass door.

"Officers noticed multiple spent shell casings and fired bullets on the living room floor and empty magazines. Officers further noticed a black handgun on the living room floor a short distance from Raymond Rogers," the complaint said.

After the shooting, Sheehan told The Journal that is would be a "fair characterization" to call the incident a murder-attempted-suicide.

He also commended a 12-year-old, whose name was not released, for his bravery in calling authorities.

"I can't imagine what that young man went through while this was going on. But he had the courage to make the phone call and give us information that was vital to us getting there quickly," Sheehan said at that time. "Any chance that anyone would've had to survive this incident is due to the courage this young boy, this young man, exhibited that evening."